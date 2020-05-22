David Tennant and Michael Sheen team up for new BBC One lockdown comedy

Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen are set to unite in new lockdown comedy Staged for BBC One.

The show will see the two acting greats play actors who are furloughed when their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt. The six-part series follows the cast as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown.

Alongside Tennant (Doctor Who) and Sheen (Masters of Sex), Staged will also feature Killing Eve’s Nina Sosanya, with more guest stars to be confirmed. Georgia Tennant (Doctor Who star and David Tennant’s wife), Lucy Eaton (Murder Maps) and Swedish TV presenter Anna Lundberg (Micahel Sheen’s partner) will also star.

Following coronavirus social distancing advice, the show will be filmed using a combination of self-shooting and video conferencing technology.

Speaking about the commission, Director BBC content Charlotte Moore said: “It’s so important that the BBC provides moments of humour and light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are.”

The BBC said viewers can expect a show “absurd and humorous in equal measure”, as it “takes on the challenges of creating a drama in lockdown, on stage and off”.

Based on an original idea by comedian Simon Evans and producer Phin Glynn, Staged is penned by Evans and produced by Glynn, Victor Glynn and Georgia Tennant. David Tennant and Sheen will serve as executive producers of the series.

Staged will air in June 2020 on BBC One and will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Staged will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.