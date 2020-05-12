Accessibility Links

When is John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen back on TV?

The husband and wife team will return for two more series.

From ITV Daytime JOHN AND LISA'S WEEKEND KITCHEN Sundays on ITV Pictured: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode A new cookery series with John Torode and Lisa Faulkner, John and LisaÕs Weekend Kitchen will see the couple host from a cosy modern kitchen every Sunday morning as they cook deliciously simple dishes.

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of during lockdown it’s cookery programmes. Well, if you’re stuck at home for three meals a day, you’d might as well make them yummy!

Good news then, that husband and wife, John Torode and Lisa Faulkner, will be back for two more series of their charming home cookery show, John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen.

The couple, who met when Lisa competed on Celebrity Masterchef in 2010, will adhere to all social distancing measures while filming, using a small crew to make the show. At least they won’t be forced to remain two metres apart from each other, being members of the same household!

When will John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen be back on TV?

Series four of the popular Saturday morning cooking show will go into production later this month and will air this summer, while series five will be broadcast later in 2020.

Will the new series of John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen be very different?

The relaxed show always aims to give you easy, helpful recipe ideas to feed the whole family, and that won’t change during lockdown. However this series will be particularly sensitive to the fact that many ingredients are still difficult to get hold of, and John and Lisa will be providing recipes that are more flexible than ever before. This series will also see John and Lisa giving special ‘how-to’ demos on cooking techniques that seem difficult but can be straight-forward when you know how, like pasta-making.

Are John and Lisa excited to be back?

Yes! Lisa says, “We feel extremely lucky to be able to bring viewers a new series of our show during the current climate and can’t wait for them to share with us all they have been cooking at home.”

John adds, “Food has always been a massive focus and an important part of our lives, and it’s evident that it’s becoming more and more so for everyone, especially during these unprecedented times of lockdown. Great food, cooked with a smile brings us a sense of comfort, happiness and warmth, nostalgia and hope.”

John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen will return to Saturday mornings on ITV this summer. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

All about John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen

