When is Keeping Up with the Kardashians back?

Kim Kardashian and her very famous sisters have fought, made friends, and showed off their incredible fashion cupboards.

But time has come for us to take a pause on the action from Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18.

As production halts and the girls take their mid-season break, when will they be back?

So far, there’s been no official announcement as to when the E! series will return.

The 2020 series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians started in the UK on 26th March.

The six episode series ran until Sunday 3rd May.

In previous years, the show has ran all the way through the year, often with two instalments per annum.

However, the coronavirus lockdown across the world put a stop to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris’ lavish lifestyles as well as day-to-day life.

It seems impossible to make a show centred on their wonderful jet-setting and family parties when that’s currently banned in Los Angeles, US.

We will have one special episode to come which has been filmed from lockdown, but that hasn’t had a date set yet.

So far, our best estimate, according to Cinemaholic, means we’ll have to wait until September 2020 for more episodes from our favourite family.

Previously, Kim had spoken about filming the finale during lockdown, explaining how the show must go on.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the mother-of-four said: “It will be all of us in quarantine.”

“Filmed separately by ourselves. So we all have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the last episode will be what we do in quarantine.”

Opening up on life in lockdown, Kim said she loved all of the “family bonding stuff”.

“I mean I’ve been doing laundry and cooking and the kids just got on Spring break, thank god, being their teacher too. My newfound respect for teachers, they deserve so much. It’s just been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back-burner and just focus on the kids.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will return to E! and Hayu. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.