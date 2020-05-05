Celebrity Gogglebox USA with Rob Lowe and Meghan Trainor coming to E4

A special series of Gogglebox is arriving on E4 next week – with a host of American celebrities offering their insights regarding the best of recent telly.

Singer Meghan Trainor, actor Rob Lowe and actress Raven-Symoné are among those set to feature on Celebrity Gogglebox USA – with the celebrities’ family members also set to appear.

Other stars taking part include sports reporter Joe Buck, father and son rappers Master P and Romeo, teen dance star JoJo Siwa and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, while more famous faces will be announced in due course.

Much like traditional Gogglebox, each hour-long episode will see the participants watch the biggest shows on TV and share their thoughts and critiques – all from the comfort of their own sofas.

Karl Warner, Controller of E4 said: “Gogglebox is the constant comfort everyone’s loving at the moment and I’m thrilled we’re able to offer America’s take on it with some of its biggest stars exclusively on E4 and All 4.”

A celebrity version of the show was broadcast last summer featuring UK-based stars such as Little Mix, Jessie J, Olly Alexander, Rylan Clark-Neal, Sunetra Sarker and Georgia Toffolo, but this is the first version to include celebs from across the Atlantic.

The show is also airing in the US with a different title – going by the name Celebrity Watch Party.

Gogglebox has run for a total of fifteen series since it debuted in 2013, with its current run scheduled to finish on 22nd May.

Celebrity Gogglebox USA starts on E4 on the 13th May at 9pm and will run for ten weeks. Episodes will also be available to stream on All 4.