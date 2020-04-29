Accessibility Links

Goosebumps live-action TV show is in the works

The most nightmarish series of the '90s is being rebooted.

Goosebumps

A(nother) live-action TV show based on RL Stine’s popular Goosebumps horror novels is in the works, as confirmed by the books’ publisher Scholastic.

The spooky tales were famously brought to the small screen in the 90s with an iconic anthology series. They have also found their way to the silver screen, with 2015’s Goosebumps starring Jack Black and its 2018 sequel, Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween.

Speaking of the reboot, Scholastic Entertainment boss Iole Lucchese told Deadline: “Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation.”

He added: “From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.”

Not much else is known about the series at this stage, and it’s likely production won’t begin for quite some time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, both the original ’90s series and the movies are currently on Netflix if you want to relive your childhood nightmares.

