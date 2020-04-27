How to watch Tom Hardy’s Bedtime Stories on CBeebies

Tom Hardy returns to Bedtime Stories on Cbeebies this week, to share some heartwarming tales with young children all over the country.

The actor, known for his roles in Hollywood movies as well as prestige British television like Peaky Blinders and Taboo, has been named the “most popular guest” on the children’s programme.

The BBC has revealed that his previous episodes have been viewed over a million times on iPlayer, so expectations are high for his big return this week (27th April – 1st May).

When is Tom Hardy’s Bedtime Stories on TV?

Tom Hardy will appear on Bedtime Stories every evening this week, starting on Monday 27th April at 6:50pm where he will read Hug Me, a story by Simona Ciraolo about a little cactus who wants a hug.

He will return at the same time throughout the week, to read the following stories:

Tuesday 28th April: Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, about two children who want to be friends but live on opposite sides of the world.

Wednesday 29th April: There’s A Tiger In The Garden by Lizzy Stewart, about the power of imagination.

Thursday 30th April: Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton, about being brave enough to try something completely new.

Friday 1st May: The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks, which tackles how best to deal with problems.

Bedtime Stories is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.