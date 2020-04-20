When is the Van Der Valk remake on ITV?

ITV are bringing back cynical Dutch detective Simon van der Valk for some brand new cases in 2020.

The series had a sporadic initial run between 1972 and 1992 starring the late Barry Foster in the title role, with an ever-changing supporting cast around him.

After almost three decades away from screens, Van Der Valk is returning with an all-new cast and some tough cases to crack – here’s everything you need to know…

When is Van Der Valk on ITV?

Van Der Valk begins on Sunday 26th April at 8pm on ITV.

Confirmed: New three-part detective drama series, Van Der Valk (starring Marc Warren) starts Sunday 26th April at 8pm on ITV. pic.twitter.com/rqNYIUMm36 — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) April 15, 2020

Van Der Valk will air on PBS Masterpiece in the US, which has previously been home to other British dramas such as Downton Abbey.

The series began filming in July 2019, meaning it may not be affected by the coronavirus outbreak which has delayed dozens of films and television shows in recent weeks.

Is there a trailer for Van Der Valk?

Yes! And you can watch it here –

What is Van Der Valk about?

Much like the original series, Van Der Valk will follow the eponymous Dutch detective as he takes on criminal cases in Amsterdam using insightful human observation and his natural street smarts.

There are no specific plot details revealing what the new stories will be about, but the original series focused primarily on murder cases.

The upcoming series will consist of three feature-length episodes written by Chris Murray, whose previous work includes Midsomer Murders.

Who stars in the Van Der Valk remake?

Marc Warren will play the lead, a familiar face on British telly thanks to previous roles in BBC One’s Hustle, Sky One’s Mad Dogs and most recently Netflix’s Safe.

Maimie McCoy (White House Farm) will co-star as Lucienne Hassell, Van der Valk’s highly competent partner who isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers. It appears to be a newly created role replacing that of Inspecteur Johnny Kroon, the naive assistant from the original series portrayed by Michael Latimer.

The supporting cast includes Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Dolittle), Darrell D’Silva (Informer), Emma Fielding (Unforgotten), Frances Grey (Ordeal by Innocence), Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe), Stephanie Leonidas (Defiance), Mike Libanon (Kill Switch) and Vineeta Rishi (Collateral).

Kees Boot (Judas) and Reinout Bussemaker (Flight HS13), who are both from the Netherlands, have also been cast.

Van Der Valk will air on ITV in April 2020