Killing Eve soundtrack – all the songs and music in season 3

You could say that Killing Eve has a pretty killer soundtrack – and that’s why we’ve rounded up all the music featured in season three of the BBC America drama.

Music supervisors Catherine Grieves and David Holmes have brought together an eclectic mixture of songs, with a soundtrack that features Killing Eve’s signature music from the band Unloved as well as tracks from Archie Bronson Outfit, Kip Tyler, Marisol and more.

Killing Eve season 3, episode 1 songs

Voices of Spring by Johann Strauss II – the music which plays at the start of the episode while Dasha the gymnast is practicing her routine in Moscow back in 1974.

Sigh (Killing Eve) by Unloved – the track which plays at the wedding reception before Villanelle (Jodie Comer) gives her speech. Unloved are a Bafta-winning Los Angeles musical trio whose music features heavily on the soundtrack for Killing Eve; they’ve also composed original material for the soundtrack.

Tiene La Tarara by Marisol – the background music for the wedding fight scene, where we meet the elderly Dasha (Harriet Walter) for the first time.

She’s My Witch by Kip Tyler – this song can be heard while Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) shops for food (mainly instant noodles) at the Korean supermarket.

Holla by Archie Bronson Outfit – Kenny listens to this song while he’s cycling alongside the canal, making his way to work.

Calor by Conchita Velasco – this is the song we hear while Villanelle is walking the streets of Girona in disguise as a deliverywoman.

Cherry Lips by Archie Bronson Outfit – the song Kenny is listening to on his headphones while working alone at the office.

Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved – the song that plays at the end of the episode after Eve arrives at Kenny’s office.

Xpectations by Unloved – plays over the end credits of episode one.

Killing Eve season 3, episode 2 songs

Boy and Girl by Unloved – the opening song, as we see Eve standing outside the pub drinking. The song continues over the opening credits.

Dart For My Sweetheart by Archie Bronson Outfit – the track playing in the background at Kenny’s wake.

Nunca Hay Bastante by Adriángela – as we switch over to Villanelle in Barcelona.

Dreams by L’Épée – this song plays when Villanelle’s new trainee Felix arrives by bus.

Cry Baby Cry by Unloved – Felix and Villanelle get to know each other at the bus stop.

Lee by Unloved – Villanelle and Felix ‘work’ as clowns at their target’s children’s party.

Dido’s Lament by Henry Purcell – Caroline sits in her car in the work car park.

Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved – the closing song of episode two.

Killing Eve season 3, episode 3 songs

