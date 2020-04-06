The Repair Shop dropped in last-minute BBC schedule change

In a last-minute change, The Repair Shop has been dropped from the BBC’s schedule.

The BBC One show – which follows host Jay Blades and a team of expert craftsmen trying to restore heirlooms and treasured antiques – will be replaced all week by Antiques Road Trip, which will air at 4:30pm.

Fans will, however, be able to tune into The Repair Shop on Wednesdays as it’s on BBC One primetime, showing at 8pm.

The British television series has had rave reviews from fans since it first aired in 2017.

Following its move to a primetime spot for the sixth series, The Repair Shop has been watched by 6.7 million people, making it one of the BBC’s most successful shows.

From mending music boxes, vases, clocks and all types of sentimental items, the show has proven that anything can be restored to its former glory.

Not only that, but it’s brought old memories alive and put smiles on the faces of the people who walk through the door, which makes for some very emotional yet heartwarming scenes.

Take last week’s episode, for instance, when widower Geoff brought in his broken jukebox, which had played the first dance at his wedding many years ago.

When he returned to the barn and heard the strains of the song play once more, he was moved to tears.

Speaking of the show’s success, host Jay Blades said: “It’s unbelievable how the audience have taken to it. I kind of knew it was going to be successful, but I didn’t know it was going to be this successful.”

The Repair Shop is on Wednesday at 8pm, on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.