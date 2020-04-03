Accessibility Links

How to watch Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals for free

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat without leaving the house, anyone?

"Cats" World Premiere

Musical maestro Andrew Lloyd Webber is set to stream some of his biggest musicals in a new online series – and it’s completely free.

Called The Shows Must Go On, the YouTube series will start with a 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

The show will be available to watch for no cost for 48 hours from Friday 3rd April at 7pm BST on The Shows Must Go On YouTube page.

Next week, on Friday 10th April (Good Friday), audiences can watch Jesus Christ Superstar, starring Tim Minchin, Mel C, and Chris Moyles. Further shows will be announced in due course.

And if that’s not enough Webber for you, the composer is also dropping several covers of popular songs on his Twitter page. If you ever wanted to find out what Daft Punk’s Get Lucky would sound like in a musical, here’s your chance.

Recently, The National Theatre announced a similar programme with their National Theatre at Home initiative, bringing the biggest stage shows to screen. Each Thursday (from 7pm), they’ll be live-streaming a play on their YouTube channel for free.

This kicked off on Thursday 2nd April with a recording of One Man Two Guvnors, featuring Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden.

A new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will be available every Friday from 7pm for free for 48 hours. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

