Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 back?

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 back?

Everything you need to know about the new series!

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Get ready to see 12 celebs stripped of their celebrity status to take on the toughest challenge of their lives, as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins makes a return to Channel 4.

Advertisement

The famous faces will embark on a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of Scotland’s remote island, Raasay, where they will be exposed to unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

So when does it start? Who is the chief instructor and his directing staff? And which celebs will be stepping up to the plate?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?

A release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for the 2020 series, but judging by previous years it’s looking like it could be soon.

The 2019 celebrity version aired on Sunday April 7th, so we expect the 2020 edition to kick off sometime this month, if not in May.

Similar to the 2019 series, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air every Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Each episode is an hour-long and will be broadcast between 9 and 10 pm.

Who is the Chief Instructor and the Directing Staff?

Putting the 12 celebs through their paces is  Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton, and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy, Ollie and newest member Jay.
Middleton is a British former soldier, adventurer and television presenter. He also appeared as the captain in the adventure/reality-show Mutiny and the survival show Escape.

Speaking of the latest recruits, Middleton said: “If these celebrities turn up with an ego, they won’t last 24 hours. There are no short cuts, there are no easy options. They think they know what’s coming but trust me, they are going to get the absolute shock of their lives.”

Who are the cast?

The new celebrity recruits are TV personalities Katie Price and Joey Essex; TV presenters, Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton; ballroom dancer, Brendan Cole; former Premiership Footballer, John Fashanu; Hollyoaks actress, Nikki Sanderson; Youtuber, Jack Maynard; Paralympic Athlete, Lauren Steadman; Rudimental DJ, Locksmith; Radio 1Xtra DJ, Yasmin Evans and former boxing champion, Tony Bellew.
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 soon. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

All the movies and TV shows delayed by Coronavirus – how COVID 19 is impacting the industry

Netflix

Find your favourite 84 best TV shows and series to watch on Netflix

KIEV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 22, 2020: he Eurovision Song Contest logo is seen on a screen during the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) national selection show in Kiev. Ukrainian band Go_A with song Solovey will represent Ukraine at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Netherlands. The 65th anniversary Eurovision song contest will be held in Rotterdam (Netherlands) from May 12 to May 16, 2020. Ukraine, which missed the competition last year, intends to return to participation in 2020.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

When is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light on? – Everything you need to know about the replacement show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Who are the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020? Meet the all-star line up for the new series