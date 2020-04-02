When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 back?
Everything you need to know about the new series!
Get ready to see 12 celebs stripped of their celebrity status to take on the toughest challenge of their lives, as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins makes a return to Channel 4.
The famous faces will embark on a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of Scotland’s remote island, Raasay, where they will be exposed to unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.
So when does it start? Who is the chief instructor and his directing staff? And which celebs will be stepping up to the plate?
Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…
When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?
A release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for the 2020 series, but judging by previous years it’s looking like it could be soon.
The 2019 celebrity version aired on Sunday April 7th, so we expect the 2020 edition to kick off sometime this month, if not in May.
Similar to the 2019 series, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air every Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.
Each episode is an hour-long and will be broadcast between 9 and 10 pm.
Who is the Chief Instructor and the Directing Staff?
Speaking of the latest recruits, Middleton said: “If these celebrities turn up with an ego, they won’t last 24 hours. There are no short cuts, there are no easy options. They think they know what’s coming but trust me, they are going to get the absolute shock of their lives.”