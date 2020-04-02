When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 back?

Get ready to see 12 celebs stripped of their celebrity status to take on the toughest challenge of their lives, as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins makes a return to Channel 4.

The famous faces will embark on a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of Scotland’s remote island, Raasay, where they will be exposed to unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

So when does it start? Who is the chief instructor and his directing staff? And which celebs will be stepping up to the plate?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?

A release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for the 2020 series, but judging by previous years it’s looking like it could be soon.

The 2019 celebrity version aired on Sunday April 7th, so we expect the 2020 edition to kick off sometime this month, if not in May.

Similar to the 2019 series, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air every Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

Each episode is an hour-long and will be broadcast between 9 and 10 pm.

Who is the Chief Instructor and the Directing Staff?

Putting the 12 celebs through their paces is Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton, and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy, Ollie and newest member Jay.

Middleton is a British former soldier, adventurer and television presenter. He also appeared as the captain in the adventure/reality-show Mutiny and the survival show Escape.

Who are the cast?

The new celebrity recruits are TV personalities Katie Price and Joey Essex; TV presenters, Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton; ballroom dancer, Brendan Cole; former Premiership Footballer, John Fashanu; Hollyoaks actress, Nikki Sanderson; Youtuber, Jack Maynard; Paralympic Athlete, Lauren Steadman; Rudimental DJ, Locksmith; Radio 1Xtra DJ, Yasmin Evans and former boxing champion, Tony Bellew.