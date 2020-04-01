BBC One to air live coverage of Clap for our Carers

BBC One has announced an urgent schedule change for tomorrow (Thursday 2nd April) evening — with the channel set to broadcast the second “Clap for Our Carers” event, which is taking place at 8pm.

Advertisement

Footage of people around the country applauding the efforts of NHS workers who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic will be shown for the second consecutive week.

The footage will be broadcast from 8pm until 8:05, meaning a slightly later start for Question Time, which had previously been scheduled for the 8pm time slot and will now run for a shorter duration of 55 minutes.

The change doesn’t affect any of the other programmes on tomorrow night’s schedule — Garden Rescue will still run from 7:30-8pm, and the latest episode of drama Noughts and Crosses will begin at the previously billed time of 9pm.

The Clap for Our Carers initiative began last week as a way of publicly recognising the efforts of NHS staff, and was the brainchild of Annemarie Plas, a Dutch yoga teacher living in London.

Advertisement

Plas has said that she hopes the applause will take place at the same time every day for the rest of the lockdown, telling The i, “We are at the moment thinking of our next steps, but after reading all the messages of support, we will do this every week on Thursday at 8pm until the end of the current measures, to keep supporting those who are under enormous stress day in and day out.”