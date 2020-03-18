The Ultimate Great British Bake Off Quiz – How much do you really know about the show?
From Cannoli to Mille-Feuille, soggy bottoms and nice cracks...
We’re currently loving The Great Celebrity Bake Off, which saw celebs including Scarlett Moffatt take to the famous baking tent recently.
And we can’t wait for The Great British Bake Off to return for an 11th series, which should be during the summer if the schedule runs as usual.
But how much do you really know about the Channel 4 baking show?
From pastries to roulades, do you possess the knowledge of a true Bake Off fan?
Or do you just kind of wander off in a trance at the sight of mouth-watering bakes every time you watch the show?
Take our quiz to find out!
The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm, only on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.