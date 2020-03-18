The Ultimate Great British Bake Off Quiz – How much do you really know about the show?

We’re currently loving The Great Celebrity Bake Off, which saw celebs including Scarlett Moffatt take to the famous baking tent recently.

And we can’t wait for The Great British Bake Off to return for an 11th series, which should be during the summer if the schedule runs as usual.

But how much do you really know about the Channel 4 baking show?

From pastries to roulades, do you possess the knowledge of a true Bake Off fan?

Or do you just kind of wander off in a trance at the sight of mouth-watering bakes every time you watch the show?

Take our quiz to find out!



<section><h2> <h2><strong>The Ultimate Great British Bake Off quiz</strong></h2> </h2> <p>Do you know a soggy bottom from a great bake when you see it? Take our quiz to find out if you’re a true Bake Off fan or just love to watch people making delicious cakes (we sure do!)</p> </section><section><h2> <h2><strong>What year did The Great British Bake Off premiere?</strong></h2> </h2> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Who won series 8?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Which of these isn’t a challenge on the GBBO (More than one answer)</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>What year did Bake Off move over to Channel 4?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Which series did Prue accidentally reveal the winner 12 hours before it was announced?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><span style="color: #222222">Why was Iain Watters disqualified from the competition in series 5?</span></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2>How did former host Sue Perkins ruin Howard Middleton’s English Muffins in series 4?</h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Which celebrity is replacing Sandi Toksvig as presenter?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Which contestant won the show without ever winning Star Baker?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h3><strong>Which one of the judges or hosts did this cheeky quote come from – “They’ve got to beat it until it’s really, really stiff”</strong></h3> <h2><strong></strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h2> <h2><strong>Soggy bottom</strong></h2> </h2> <p>Your Bake Off knowledge is the equivalent of a soggy bottom on the baking show – needs a lot more work!</p> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Half baked</strong></h2> </h3> <p>While you’re not quite Star Baker quality yet, you’ve got your finger in the pie. A couple more hours of cooking time, and you could be a pro…</p> </section><section><h3> <h2>Nice crack!</h2> </h3> <p>While we don’t know what your baking skills are like, you’ve certainly got the Bake Off knowledge of a Star Baker. Paul Hollywood, you might want to watch out, this one could be coming for your job!</p> </section><p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p></p>

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm, only on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.