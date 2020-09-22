Sura is devastated by the accident and has to be confronted by Noel Fielding and new co-host Matt Lucas after she sheds a few tears.

It is an altogether accident-prone first episode of the show for Sura, 31, who also sees her showstopper cake topple in the final challenge, while another incident sees fellow contestant Mark drop a sponge.

Sura, who is from London, previously said that she was "so excited to get into the tent," adding that she was looking forward to meeting Prue the most.

"I have watched her for many years on TV and I just loved her passion for food and flavours and her immense knowledge on it all," she said. "She inspired a lot of my baking in my early 20s.”

Sura is one of 12 Great British Bake Off contestants vying to be crowned this year's winner by impressing judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The series kicks off tonight (Tuesday 22nd September), although the episode will be very slightly later than originally planned to allow viewers to watch Boris Johnson's coronavirus address at 8pm.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 22nd September at 8:05pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.