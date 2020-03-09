What is Quibi and when does it launch in the UK?

It seemed a simpler time when it was only Netflix, Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer on the streaming scene, but now, there are a myriad of them to choose from and counting, including Quibi.

But Quibi isn’t just another streaming service filled with glossy long-form content, there’s a twist!

Here is everything you need to know about the service founded by producer Jeffery Katzenberg…

What is Quibi? And what does Quibi mean?

Quibi, short for ‘Quick Bites’ is an upcoming premium streaming service – exclusively for mobile devices.

The platform will be targeting people on the go, wherever they may be. As such, all programmes will last between 4 and 10 minutes and will consist of feature-length stories spread across many bite-sized episodes. However, it is looking to stream a more interactive viewing experience, comparable to when Netflix released their own interactive Black Mirror episode, Bandersnatch.

All content will be downloadable, so there’s no need for a Wi-Fi connection or data coverage to view.

How much will Quibi cost?

There will be two pricing tiers for US viewers: $4.99/month (approx. £4/AU$7) with ads and $7.99/month (£6/AU$12) for an ad-free service.

Official UK prices are TBC for the moment.

When will Quibi launch in the UK?

Whilst Quibi is scheduled to release on April 6, 2020 in the US, a UK and Australia release date is yet to be announced.

What can I watch on Quibi?

Quibi plans to release a massive 175 original shows and 8,500 episodes in the first year.

From April 6, viewers in the US will be able to watch originals with household names such as Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Nicole Richie, Reese Witherspoon and more – as well as content created by the likes of Hollywood royalty like Steven Spielberg and major forces in TV production like BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC.

BBC Studios has won its first commission for the new short-form digital platform Quibi. The Natural History Unit is producing Fierce Queens (w/t), a blue-chip short-form series introducing nature’s phenomenal females https://t.co/H2AaRASCv7 pic.twitter.com/EJyB3ibhft — BBC Studios Press Office (@BBCStudiosPress) July 1, 2019

Quibi divides programming into three categories: “Movies in Chapters,” – feature-length films broken into episodes 7-10 minutes long; unscripted and documentary series; and Daily Essentials shows, 5-6-minute quick bites of news, entertainment and lifestyle programming. Although Quibi offers a list of 51 launch titles, some of these are news programmes that broadcast various dayparts (like the four from NBC News).