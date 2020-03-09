Accessibility Links

Game of Thrones and Star Wars actor Max Von Sydow dies aged 90

The legendary star has passed away at his home

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Max von Sydow attends the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

French actor Max von Sydow – who starred in Game of Thrones and Star Wars –  has died aged 90, his agent Jean Diamond confirmed.

The sad news was announced in a statement, which read: “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, March 8, 2020.”

Max passed at his home in France on Sunday.

The actor became  known for roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Game Of Thrones, The Exorcist and Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close.

More to follow…

