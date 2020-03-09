Game of Thrones and Star Wars actor Max Von Sydow dies aged 90

French actor Max von Sydow – who starred in Game of Thrones and Star Wars – has died aged 90, his agent Jean Diamond confirmed.

The sad news was announced in a statement, which read: “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, March 8, 2020.”

Max passed at his home in France on Sunday.

The actor became known for roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Game Of Thrones, The Exorcist and Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close.

More to follow…