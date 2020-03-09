Liar series 2 will keep viewers guessing ‘until the bitter end’, says Joanne Froggatt

Who killed Andrew Earlham? That’s the question at the heart of Liar series two – but the show’s star Joanne Froggatt says viewers won’t get an answer “until the very, very end”.

In series one, writers Harry and Jack Williams dropped a bombshell mid-series by revealing to viewers that Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) was the one who was lying; he had in fact raped Laura Nielson (Froggatt), and she’d been telling the truth all along. The story then pivoted towards Laura’s mission to bring him to justice.

But this time around, viewers won’t be let in on the big secret.

“There’s a few reveals, I would say,” Froggatt told RadioTimes.com. “There’s a few twists and turns to the story.

“But no, for this you don’t find out who killed him until the very, very end. So you’re kept guessing right until the bitter end.”

Recalling her reaction to reading the scripts, she said: “I thought, oh that’s it, right okay. right. Then I was like, oh it’s not that!

“There’s a big twist at the end, actually. In fact there are big twists all the way through.”

Series one ended with a major cliffhanger, as Andrew Earlham was shown lying dead in the marshes with his throat slit. Series two was immediately commissioned by ITV – thankfully.

“The hope was always that there would possibly be two, and that would be it,” Froggatt explained. “So I think Jack and Harry’s hope was to tell this story over 12 episodes, but they also had a satisfying conclusion at the end of season one that could then turn into season two. So they had a loose plan of where they were going to go, but as far as I know this will be it… I think Laura and Andrew’s story is concluded in season two.”

And will it be a satisfying ending to this second (and probably final) series?

“I was very satisfied, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time,” the actress said. “So It’s an individual thing isn’t it? But for me, I think yes. Absolutely. I would be very satisfied with the ending if I was just a viewer.”

Liar airs on Mondays at 9pm on ITV