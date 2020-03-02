When is This Country series 3 on TV?

There hasn’t been a full series of This Country for almost two years, but Cotswolds cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe are back for series three of the BBC Three mockumentary in February.

The comedy will continue to follow Kurtan and Kerry – played by real life brother and sister Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper – as they cause trouble in their claustrophobic village in the Cotswolds.

Here’s everything we know about the new series.

When is series three of This Country on TV?

The sitcom will air on BBC One at 10.35pm on Mondays, with episode three of series three being broadcast on 2nd March.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

What happened at the end This Country series 2?

We last saw Kurtan and Kerry in the one-hour special This Country: The Aftermath, which showed the cousins adjusting to reality, eight months after testifying against Kerry’s dad who was convicted for peddling stolen goods.

Kurtan was desperately trying to get his job at the bowls club back, while Kerry was trying to get in touch with her father’s past.

By the end of the episode, Kurtan had managed to secure shifts at the bowls club and Kerry was spending more time with her half-siblings, whom she previously disliked.

Who stars in This Country?

Real-life siblings Charlie and Daisy May Cooper play cousins Kurtan and Kerry Mucklowe. Charlie Cooper was in the recent true-crime series, A Confession, playing the role of the victim’s boyfriend, and Daisy May Cooper has an upcoming role in Armando Iannucci’s adaptation of The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Paul Chahidi (The Death of Stalin, Christopher Robin) plays Reverend Francis Seaton, the parish vicar, whose attempts to keep Kurtan and Kerry on the straight and narrow are often frustrated by the cousins.

The Coopers created the series and cast a number of their relatives as characters, including as their dad, Paul Cooper, who plays Kerry’s estranged father. They also co-star with their uncle, Trevor Cooper (Sergeant Woolf from Call the Midwife), who plays antagonistic local man Len Clifton.

Will series three pay tribute to Michael Sleggs?

Daisy May Cooper told Radio Times in October that the upcoming series will pay tribute to their co-star and friend Michael Sleggs, who passed away early last year.

Michael Sleggs played the role of Michael “Slugs” Slugette – a character that was created by the Coopers with him in mind.

“[Making a tribute to Sleggs] was really important to us,” Daisy May told RadioTimes.com in October 2019. “And Michael was adamant that he wanted to be in the first episode and he wanted it to be funny. So, with the help of his family, we tried to make a fitting tribute.”

Charlie Cooper added: “In proper Slugs fashion, though.”

The first episode of series three saw Sleggs’ character Sluggs killed off, leaving behind a letter to Kurtan which reveals a long-held secret.