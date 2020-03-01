Last Tango in Halifax creator Sally Wainwright is already hoping for a sixth series

Last Tango in Halifax creator Sally Wainwright has revealed that she’s already crossing her fingers for her sixth series, ahead of the long-anticipated return of the BBC One drama later this year.

Asked whether viewers could expect a further series, Wainwright said: “I mean I hope so. I’d like to write this show until the cows come home.”

Last Tango in Halifax is about a pair of childhood sweethearts, Celia and Alan, (played by Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi) reuniting in their seventies, and was based on the real-life experience of Wainwright’s own mother. The Split’s Nicola Walker and Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire respectively play Celia and Alan’s daughters, who by sheer coincidence share the same birthday.

Speaking at the season six premiere, Wainwright said ideas for the show had long been “cook[ing] away” despite its hiatus, before hinting that a dinner with Walker and Lancashire had helped reignite the desire to see the characters on-screen again.

“I think it’s the things like this kinda slowly cook away in your brain even if you’re not consciously aware of it,” she said. “So it’s like three years but I think they never go away. We went out for dinner one night me and Sarah and Nicola in January a year back… And it was just hilarious. I was just sitting there listening to them [and wanted to] write for them again.”

However, series five may spell trouble for Celia and Alan, with conflicts arising around Alan’s new supermarket job and his brother’s extended stay…

Last Tango in Halifax airs 9pm on Sundays on BBC One