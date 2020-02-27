Accessibility Links

James Newman will represent the UK in Eurovision 2020

James Newman, brother of pop star John Newman, was confirmed at this year's UK entrant on on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2

James Newman will be representing the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with My Last Breath.

Newman is the brother of pop star John Newman and has written songs for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris.  My Last Breath was first played on Thursday morning during BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast with Greg James show. It’s an atmospheric, slow tune, with the following chorus lyrics:

“If we we’re deep sea divers/ And no one came to find us/ If you had nothing left/ I’d give you my last breath.”

But will it win? Have a listen and see what you think:

Despite automatically getting through to the grand final (as one of the ‘Big Five’), the UK hasn’t had much luck at Eurovision in recent years. Last year, the UK’s entrant Michael Rice – who sang power ballad “Bigger Than Us”– scored last on the leaderboard, picking up only 11 points in total.

Meanwhile Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands won the international singing contest, with the popular song “Arcade”.

Newman is the latest Eurovision contestant to be confirmed, following the announcement of several other countries’ entrants, including France, Spain, Greece and Italy.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 grand final will be taking place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One with commentary from Graham Norton.

