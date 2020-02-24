When is Baghdad Central on Channel 4? What is it about?

A new Iraq war-based crime thriller has taken over Channel 4, set shortly after the fall of Saddam Hussein.

Here’s everything you need to know about Baghdad Central…

When is Baghdad Central on TV?

Baghdad Central continues on Monday 17th February at 10pm on Channel 4.

The series will consist of six hour-long episodes.

Is there a trailer?

Yes!

What is Baghdad Central about?

The series tells the story of an Iraqi ex-policeman named Muhsin al-Khafaji, who is desperately trying to keep his daughter safe – having already lost his job, his house and his wife.

Khafaji then finds himself attempting to track down his missing estranged daughter, a search which leads to the ex-policeman and his daughter discovering that something very sinister is at play.

A case of mistaken identity soon sees Khafaji become the victim of arrest and torture at the hands of the US military, but then he comes across a British ex-police officer, Frank Temple, who recruits him as a police officer in the Green Zone.

The series is based around the Iraq War which began in 2003.

Who stars in Baghdad Central?

The international cast is led by Altered Carbon star Waleed Zuaiter, who plays Khafaji, and Homeland’s July Namir who plays the role of Mrouj, his daughter.

The cast also features a double Olivier Award winner in Bertie Carvel (Dr Foster, Jonathan Strange and Dr Norrell) who plays Frank Temple.

Also featuring in a variety of roles are Clara Khoury (Homeland), Leem Lubany (Condor), Neil Maskell (Utopia) and Golden Globe-nominated Corey Stoll (House of Cards).

Who wrote Baghdad Central?

The series has been written for the small screen by Stephen Butchard, who has previously been nominated for BAFTAs for his work on Five Daughters and Stolen. His other credits include The Last Kingdom, Good Cop, and The House of Saddam.

It is adapted from the 2014 novel of the same name written by American author and scholar of the Middle East, Elliott Colla.