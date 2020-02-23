Euphoria star Storm Reid teases character development in series two

Euphoria star Storm Reid, who plays Gia, the younger sister of Zendaya’s protagonist Rue, has teased further development for her character in series two.

The Drake-produced HBO drama follows a group of complex American teens who navigate the bleaker aspects of growing up as part of Generation Z, including nude selfies, drug addiction, and transphobia, while each episode focuses on a different teen. The series quickly developed a cult following, accompanied by rave critical reviews.

In a recent interview, Reid revealed that the second series is about to start filming. Speaking to ET Online, she said: “In the next couple weeks we start [filming]… we’re getting scripts soon. Table reads are coming. I’m on the edge of my seat, because I have no information, other than my character is supposed to be developing and becoming her own. So I am very excited about that.”

Reid’s comments could suggest that her character Gia will have her own standalone episode, similar to other characters including Rue, Jules (Hunter Schafer), and Nate (Jacob Elordi), whose backstories and present-day issues were explored in series one in individual episodes, which Rue narrated.

At the end of the first series, fans took to social media to demand standalone episodes for a variety of supporting characters, including Gia, Lexi (Rue’s childhood best friend, played by Maude Apatow), and drug dealer Fez (Angus Cloud).