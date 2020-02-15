Who is Meghan Trainor? Meet the new Voice UK coach

The Voice UK is back for another series, but this time there’s a new face among the panel of coaches.

Jennifer Hudson has had to drop out of the ITV singing competition due to schedule clashes with her other projects, so American songstress Meghan Trainor has stepped in to take her place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new judge…

Who is Meghan Trainor?

Meghan Trainor is an American singer-songwriter who began her music career at an early age by independently releasing three albums; the self-titled Meghan Trainor, I’ll Sing With You and Only 17.

Soon after, she began working professionally as a songwriter for music publisher Big Yellow Dog, eventually meeting producer Kevin Kadish.

Together, they wrote her breakout hit All About That Bass, which secured Trainor a record deal and went on to become a global sensation in 2014, amassing over 2 billion views on YouTube.

The album it was featured on, confusingly named Title, went on to be the ninth best-selling album of 2015, shifting 1.8 million copies and winning Trainor the Grammy for Best New Artist.

Her second major-label album was released in 2016 to solid commercial success, with a third scheduled for 2020.

What other TV shows has Meghan Trainor been on?

Trainor was a guest adviser on a season seven episode of The Voice US, later becoming a regular judge on talent show The Four: Battle For Stardom which ran for two seasons.

Why did Jennifer Hudson leave The Voice UK?

Hudson had to leave The Voice due to scheduling conflicts with her other projects, which include the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical Cats, and a biopic about Aretha Franklin in which she is playing the lead.

The Voice is on ITV at 8:30pm on Saturdays