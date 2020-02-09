It’s the biggest night of the year in Hollywood as the world gears up for the 92nd Academy Awards – aka The Oscars.

Here’s everything you need to know about the hosting situation at the award ceremony.

Why doesn’t the Oscars 2020 have a host?

In 2019, Kevin Hart was supposed to be the host of the 91st Academy Awards, but he stood down.

At the time, some decade-old tweets emerged containing homophobic slurs made by the comedian.

Hart addressed the situation in a series of statements, posts and appearances, with one tweet reading: “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars… this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologise to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

To cover the absence, the Oscars had multiple famous faces presenting different segments and awards throughout the night.

There was a whopping 53 star faces including: Daniel Craig, Whoopi Goldberg, Emilia Clarke, Paul Rudd, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson and Gary Oldman.

Who will present at the Oscars 2020?

Having broken with tradition last year, the Academy has decided that the Oscars ceremony will go host-less for a second time this year.

The Academy on Twitter has been slowly drip-feeding a list of presenters for the ceremony.

So far, 36 names have been confirmed to be standing on stage, but it’s currently unknown what exactly they’ll present.

They include: Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, James Corden, Keanu Reeves, Sigourney Weaver, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Taika Waititi and Sandra Oh.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air on Sunday 9th February on Sky Cinema and NOW TV.