Oscars 2020: The biggest snubs among this year’s nominations

The nominations for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards have finally been unveiled, and as usual there are a number of notable omissions.

Perhaps most glaringly, the Academy has once again failed to nominate a single woman in the Best Director category.

This is despite the critical acclaim garnered by a number of films directed by women in the last year – including Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day In the Neighbourhood, Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers and Waad al-Kateab’s For Sama.

The Academy has long faced criticism for failing to achieve gender diversity in this field – shockingly, only five women have ever been nominated, most recently Gerwig for Lady Bird two years ago.

In the acting categories, there were also several snubs, with Awkwafina not recognised for her turn in The Farwell, in addition to no nominations for Lupita Nyongo’o’s heavily praised performance in Jordan Peele’s Us or Jennifer Lopez’s acclaimed supporting role in Hustlers.

Meanwhile Adam Sandler did not make the Best Actor shortlist for his performance in the Safdie brothers’ gritty crime flick Uncut Gems, nor did Eddie Murphy for his role in Netflix comedy Dolemite Is My Name.

Indeed, both Uncut Gems and Dolemite Is My Name were shut out completely, failing to land a single nomination between them.

Other actors who were not nominated despite being tipped include Taron Edgerton for Rocketman, Robert De Niro for The Irishman and Ana de Armas for her supporting role in Knives Out.

Many film fans and critics took to Twitter to express their disappointment – and in some cases, anger – at the snubs.

Appreciation post for Lupita's performance in Us bc it was one of the best performances of last year and yet it got completely ignored by the academy and that is absolutely unacceptable#OscarNoms #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MHpKDBEsBG — Tamara ☽ (@pacinosangel) January 13, 2020

Hustlers: An entertaining, genuinely moving, and deceptively thoughtful exploration of sex work, sisterhood, and class featuring a world-class triple threat performance that was shot in 29 days. The Academy: sad clown man dance#Oscarnoms — Sage Young (@sageyoungest) January 13, 2020

So they have Scarlett Johansson nominated for both best actress & supporting actress? while Lupita Nyong’o played two masterful characters in the same movie and she she was completely snubbed #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/IlFjSahEjs — c (@chuuzus) January 13, 2020

Congrats to all the robbed nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/E2ld6A88wA — Jean-Victor Rath Vireah ???????? (@FLUMEED) January 13, 2020

Very shocking noms with the #2020OscarNominations Very Happy and Disappointed with Big Snubs

1. No Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems

2. No Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers

3. Frozen 2 No Animated Feature

4. No Noms at all for The Farewell

5. No Taron Egerton for Rocketman pic.twitter.com/UDa4iSjJPO — Ryan O'Toole (@RyanOTooleMR) January 13, 2020

Every year there’s a movie that gets snubbed by the Oscars and that is nonetheless iconic years later in a way that year’s Best Picture is not. This year that movie is Uncut Gems. The Oscars have always been stupid. — David Klion???? (@DavidKlion) January 13, 2020

don’t think the academy knows that women besides greta gerwig direct movies and even SHE got snubbed for best director this year… this is hell, truly — lucy (@heylucymay) January 13, 2020