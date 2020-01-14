Accessibility Links

Adam Sandler responds to 2020 Oscars snub for Uncut Gems

Many fans were outraged to see the film hadn't been nominated for this year's Academy Awards, with Sandler himself taking to Twitter to comment on the omission

Adam Sandler Uncut Gems screenshot from trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTfJp2Ts9X8

Adam Sandler has responded to being snubbed at this year’s Academy Awards, after his new film Uncut Gems failed to secure a single nomination.

Sandler plays a jeweller with a gambling addiction in the new crime thriller, which comes from directing duo The Safdie Brothers (Good Time) and scored rave reviews from critics.

In spite of this, the film couldn’t gain recognition at neither the Golden Globes nor the Oscars, much to the frustration of fans who hailed Sandler’s performance as a welcome break from his usual comedy roles.

The Happy Gilmore actor responded to the news on Twitter yesterday, shortly after the announcement:

He mentioned his disappointment that he got “no love from the Academy” but congratulated his nominated friends, most of all Kathy Bates who he acted opposite in 1998’s The Waterboy.

Bates received a nod for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Oscars for her role in Clint Eastwood’s latest film Richard Jewell, based on the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta, Georgia. You can find the full list of nominees here.

Although not the clean sweep that some fans wanted, Sandler has enjoyed some recognition for his work in Uncut Gems, being named Best Actor by the National Board of Review.

While accepting the award, he poked fun at his past track record for making critically panned comedies: “If you are one of the wise few who took the three-million-to-one odds that Vegas was offering on me ever winning the National Board of Review best actor award, I have two words for you: You’re welcome,” he said.

Uncut Gems is currently showing in UK cinemas and will be added to Netflix UK on Friday 31st January 2020.

