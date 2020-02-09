This is despite the critical acclaim garnered by a number of films directed by women in the last year – including Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day In the Neighbourhood, Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers and Waad al-Kateab's For Sama.

Many film fans and critics took to Twitter to express their disappointment – and in some cases, anger – at the snubs.

The Academy has long faced criticism for failing to achieve gender diversity in this field – shockingly, only five women have ever been nominated, most recently Gerwig for Lady Bird two years ago.

More like this

In the acting categories, there were also several snubs, with Awkwafina not recognised for her turn in The Farwell, in addition to no nominations for Lupita Nyongo’o’s heavily praised performance in Jordan Peele’s Us or Jennifer Lopez’s acclaimed supporting role in Hustlers.

Meanwhile Adam Sandler did not make the Best Actor shortlist for his performance in the Safdie brothers' gritty crime flick Uncut Gems, nor did Eddie Murphy for his role in Netflix comedy Dolemite Is My Name.

Indeed, both Uncut Gems and Dolemite Is My Name were shut out completely, failing to land a single nomination between them.

Other actors who were not nominated despite being tipped include Taron Edgerton for Rocketman, Robert De Niro for The Irishman and Ana de Armas for her supporting role in Knives Out.

All your questions answered - from how voting works to why they're called The Oscars

When is The Oscars 2020 on in the UK?

The Oscars 2020 is on Sky Cinema in the UK with Red carpet coverage on from 10pm UK time and the ceremony from 1am UK time.

Advertisement

It’s all available with the Sky Cinema Pass with Now TV – one month is currently on sale for £4.99, saving you over 75%. Or, sign up to watch the Oscars with a free seven day trial.