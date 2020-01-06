The 2020 Golden Globes has named its winners from among the best TV and film of the last year. Leading the pack in the motion picture categories is Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with three wins, followed by Sam Mendes's epic war movie 1917, subversive supervillain film Joker and Elton John biopic Rocketman, with two awards each to their names.

And in the TV categories, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's black comedy Fleabag, historical drama Chernobyl and media satire Succession tie with two wins each.