Now TV’s new offer gets you Sky Cinema and Entertainment for just £4.99

With the Oscars this weekend you may be looking at Now TV packages already as Sky Cinema airs the ceremony live on Sunday. If so then there’s a Now TV deal that could set you up.

For £4.99 you can get Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment monthly pass giving you access to not just the Oscars 2020 but also the entire series of Game of Thrones.

The offer is available until Thursday, February 13th and has launched just in time for the Oscars, which airs on Sky Cinema from 10pm.

Now TV is also adding Toy Story 4 come Valentine’s Day.

For an extra £3 you can also add the Now TV Boost giving you full HD when streaming.

If you bought the two passes normally they’d cost £20, but with the offer you get a saving of more than 75%.

Now TV Entertainment and Cinema Pass – one month, was £20.98, now £4.99

Just remember once the month is up you will go back to the £8.99 for the Entertainment Pass and £11.99 for the Cinema pass, but you can cancel anytime before the 30 day period.