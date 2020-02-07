Accessibility Links

Good Morning Britain guest storms out of interview during debate

LBC radio presenter Iain Dale walked out on a Good Morning Britain debate after accusing fellow panellists of talking over him

Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway

LBC radio presenter Iain Dale walked out on a Good Morning Britain debate on Friday morning, after suggesting that his fellow commentators were “closing him down”.

Advertisement

Dale was one of three guest panellists who were debating mental health services and the country’s care system, following the news that Jonty Bravery, the mentally-ill teen who pushed a young child off a viewing platform at the Tate Modern, had previously told carers that he planned to throw someone off a high building.

The radio presenter sparred with fellow panellists Grace Blakeley and BBC radio presenter Nihal Arthanayake, who both agreed that cuts had led to the situation where Bravery was allowed out unattended.

Dale struggled to put his opposing view across and was interrupted during his argument, before he declared: “OK, I won’t speak. Right, that’s it.”

Presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard attempted to convince him to stay on the programme and put his view across, but he refused, tearing off his microphone before storming off the set.

Advertisement

He later tweeted about the incident, informing his followers: “I enjoy my early mornings on @GMB with @Jacqui_Smith1 because they’re all about civilised discussion. Today’s was not. It was about closing me down. I decided it wasn’t worth hanging around. Apologies to @kategarraway, @benshephard & @CharlotteHawkns but enough is enough.”

