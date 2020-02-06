Haunting of Hill House creator’s new Netflix series reveals cast

Not many people could dispute that 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House is one of Netflix’s scariest shows to date – and so horror fans will be waiting with bated breath for Midnight Mass, the next original series from its creator Mike Flanagan.

And the upcoming show has now officially announced its cast list – which makes for exciting reading for fans of Flanagan’s previous work.

Kate Seigel, who starred in Hill House and is married to Flanagan, leads the cast alongside Legion star Hamish Linklater and Zach Gilford, who is best known for his role as Matt Saracen on US drama Friday nights.

And Seigel isn’t the only Hill House alumni to be included in the cast – with her former co-stars Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, and Robert Longstreet also set for a reunion with Flanagan.

Flanagan is set to direct all seven episodes of the show – which reportedly takes place in an isolated community that is turned upside down following the arrival of a new priest.

No date has yet been announced for the show, but it is likely that it won’t hit Netflix until after Flanagan’s follow up to Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, which is expected to be available to stream later in 2020.

In addition to his successful TV writing, Flanagan has gained a reputation for expertly adapting the works of legendary horror writer Stephen King for the big screen, with Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep both attracting praise from critics.