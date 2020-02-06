Game of Thrones and Prince of Persia stars join Doctor Who series 12 finale

Two new actors have been revealed as part of Doctor Who series 12’s much-anticipated finale, with Derry Girls’ Ian McElhinney and Prince of Persia’s Steve Toussaint joining Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her TARDIS team for two-part story Ascension of the Cybermen/The Timeless Children.

“I very much enjoyed my time on Doctor Who,” McElhinney, also known for roles in Game of Thrones, The Fall and Rogue One: A Star Wars story, said in a release.

“The team were a delight to work with and everyone was very supportive and welcoming. All in all it was a blast.”

“It was an honour to play a part in the giant of British (and World) TV that is Doctor Who,” Toussaint (who has recently starred in series including Deep Water, Upstart Crow, Pine Gap and Lewis) added.

“What’s not to like? I had such a great time working with Jodie and ‘the Fam’; another one off the bucket list!”

The two actors’ roles are currently unknown, but given that the finale story sees the last human and Cybermen survivors of a terrible war fighting for survival, it seems likely the pair will be a part of the human resistance alongside Shetland star Julie Graham’s already-revealed “all-action hero” character Ravios.

According to the BBC the two-part finale “sees the Doctor and her friends face one of their biggest and most dangerous challenges yet – but will they be able to defeat one of the Doctor’s deadliest foes?”

“We were delighted to have Ian and Steve on board the TARDIS for the drama filled two-part finale,” executive producer Matt Strevens said.

“Their wide-ranging talent and versatility as actors help bring series 12 to a dramatic conclusion. They were an absolute joy to work with and we can’t wait for viewers to see them in action.”

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm on Sundays