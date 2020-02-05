Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has undoubtedly taken the UK by storm as it has everyone wondering which celebrities they are watching.

In its second episode viewers met Fox, a disco lady who certainly showed off her animalistic prowess with her moves.

But who exactly is behind the mirrored mask? RadioTimes.com will help you crack the case…

Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Call Me – Blondie

Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer

Week 3: On My Own – From Les Misérables

Week 4: Firework – Katy Perry

Clues:

Collects teapots

Found on the East End

Likes to spend time in the country

Silver fox

Party animal

Starred in theatre

A card from ALW – believed to be Andrew Lloyd Webber

Guesses:

Amanda Holden

Denise Van Outen

Samantha Womack

Rita Simons

Kellie Bright

Is Fox Amanda Holden?

The Britain’s Got Talent judge appeared to hint that she could be behind the glitzy costume of Fox.

During a recent episode of her Heart Breakfast radio show, Amanda may have given away her identity as she was probed about her involvement in the talent contest.

Reading a text from a listener, Amanda’s co-host Jamie Theakston explained how their family believed the television judge was Fox.

The TV judge seemed rather shocked by the assumption, to which her fellow radio presenter asked: “Is there any truth in you being the Fox in the Masked Singer?”

Shutting down the guesses, but also teasing a possible involvement in the singing competition, Amanda replied: “I can’t reveal. I can’t say.”

And she later admitted that she’d done “lots of” theatre – which is one of Fox’s clues.

Could this be a huge spoiler?

Is Fox Denise Van Outen?

The predominant theory seemed to point the finger at presenter and actress, Denise Van Outen.

The clues didn’t give an awful lot away, but those eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted one absolute dead cert.

Fox told the judges and host Joel Dommett she loves to collect teapots and has done so for the past 30 years.

This seemed to be evidence enough for fans who found an old tweet from the presenter back in 2011 where she replied to a fan confirming she does, in fact, collect them.

What’s more, Denise famously hails from the East End of London, which was another clue in the show.

And fans believed they may have cracked the case, after the The Masked Singer’s host Joel Dommett gave viewers a peak into Fox’s dressing room.

Inside, there were flowers and cards on the table – including one from ALW, which the judges quickly worked out must have been from Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Fans have now put two and two together, with one writing on Twitter: “Denise Van Outen was on Over The Rainbow with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Cracked it. #MaskedSinger.”

Is Fox Kellie Bright?

Without a doubt, the Linda Carter actress is an EastEnders’ favourite.

We know she’s multi-talented, but did you know that she played Sally in a show called T. Bag and the Pearls of Wisdom back in the 90s? Kellie certainly starts to fit the bill…

Is Fox Rita Simons or Samantha Womack?

Of course, with the East End clue, the entire cast of EastEnders instantly come under suspicion.

Immediately talk turned to Rita Simons or Samantha Womack, who famously played Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell on the BBC soap until a couple of years back.

Both have had experience on the stage and would be no strangers to bursting in to song.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January on ITV