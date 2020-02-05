Stars of The Trip say fourth series will be the last

It looks like Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon have finally had enough of holidaying together – with the upcoming fourth series of The Trip confirmed to be the last.

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a Q&A screening on Tuesday, the pair confirmed that the latest series, which takes them to Greece, would be the final adventure.

Coogan described it as a “natural end”, adding, “I was going to say quit while you’re ahead…but quit while you’re not that far behind.”

He went on, “Making jokes about being repetitive about being repetitive gets a bit thin.”

Previous series of the show, which debuted a decade ago, have seen the pair travel to the Lake District, Italy and Spain, while sampling many delicious meals and performing a plethora of impressions – all while playing lightly fictionalised versions of themselves.

For their final outing, the duo will head to Assos, Kavala, Stagira, Athens, Epidaurus, Hydra and Pylos across six half-hour episodes, with Michael Winterbottom once again helming the project.

Jon Montague, director of comedy at Sky Studios, said, “What a joy to go island hopping with the incomparable Steve and Rob. Greece is the birthplace of democracy but more importantly the birthplace of Michael Winterbottom’s latest vision, which we can’t wait to share with our customers. Yamas!”

This is not the only collaboration between Coogan and Winterbottom that we’ll be seeing in the near future. The Alan Partridge star is set to play the lead role in the director’s latest film Greed, which hits cinemas on Friday 21st February.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

The series will premiere on Sky One on Tuesday 3rd March.