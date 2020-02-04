Why is Holby City not on tonight?

There’s not going to be an episode of Holby City on Tuesday 4th February as the football has brought about a last-minute schedule change.

Instead, The FA Cup continues as Newcastle go head-to-head with Oxford United in the fourth-round replay.

But Holby fans shouldn’t worry as they will get their weekly dose on Wednesday 5th February at 8pm on BBC One instead.

The BBC favourite confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Evening shifts have moved 24 hours to Wednesday to give staff an extra night off #FACup See you tomorrow! #HolbyCity HR.”

When the drama resumes, there’s sure to be a lot of fall out involving Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) and Max McGerry (Jo Martin).

Sacha gets ready to perform a groundbreaking bowel transplant operation but faces backlash from Max.

She wonders if he’s the right man for the job, considering his recent bereavement and former mental health struggles.

Meanwhile, Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) has a battle of her own to keep her debts under control.

However, she is confronted by her own mother who is a patient in Holby and it transpires Nicky owes even more money.

Elsewhere, Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) comes across a casting director and immediately tries to get them on side.

But will she be successful on the charm offensive?

Holby City airs Wednesday 5th February at 8pm on BBC One