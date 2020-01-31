Meet the cast of Channel 4 drama Deadwater Fell

David Tennant will be appearing on Channel 4 for a dark new series in which he plays a man accused of killing his family.

In the fictional Scottish village of Kildarroch, everyone knows everyone and serious crimes are almost unheard of.

So, when local primary school teacher Kate and her three children are killed in a raging fire, it shakes everyone to their core and people start pointing fingers.

It’s time to meet the cast of Deadwater Fell…

David Tennant plays Tom Kendrick

Who is Tom? Due to his work as a GP, Tom is one of the most trusted and well known people in Kirkdarroch.

But after his wife and three children are killed in a house fire and he is the sole survivor, residents become suspicious that he may have caused the horrifying incident.

Over the course of the series, we gain a deeper insight into his relationship with wife Kate, which appears perfect on the surface but in reality, faces deep-rooted issues.

What else has David Tennant been in? David Tennant is rarely absent from British television screens, so much so that he was recently named the hardest working actor in the UK by streaming service BritBox.

Recent appearances include in Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video, Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix and Broadchurch on ITV.

Anna Madeley plays Kate Kendrick

Who is Kate? Kate is Tom’s wife and a teacher at the local primary school.

Although her on-screen death takes place early in the series, Kate appears throughout Deadwater Fell’s four episodes due to its narrative structure that frequently flashes back to a time before the fire.

The series dissects the secret hardships of lives that appear perfect on the surface. For Kate, that includes a history of depression and a strained relationship with husband Tom.

What else has Anna Madeley been in? Most recently, Madeley co-starred in the Sky Atlantic series Patrick Melrose, as the wife of the title character portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Prior to that, she appeared in Channel 4’s Utopia, ITV’s Mr Selfridge and an episode of Netflix drama The Crown as Clarissa Eden.

Matthew McNulty plays Steve Campbell

Who is Steve? Steve has lived a relatively sheltered life, rarely straying far from Kirkdarroch and as a result, is deeply ingrained in the community.

He is a close friend of Tom and Kate, as well as a neighbourhood police officer, which means the tragedy that befalls leaves him incredibly shaken.

Actor Matthew McNulty says: “He’s relatable and he wants to do the right thing, but he’s fallible as well and he makes mistakes. As an audience, you see the consequences of his mistakes and he doesn’t hide from them, he has to address them.”

What else has Matthew McNulty been in? To date, he has played roles in Black Work alongside Sheridan Smith, the BBC adaptation of Jamaica Inn and the first season of anthology series The Terror.

Cush Jumbo plays Jess Milner

Who is Jess? Jess is Steve’s wife and a close friend of Kate, who works with her as a teacher at the local primary school.

She is undergoing IVF treatment with Steve – a process which puts pressure on their relationship.

As a Londoner, she doesn’t feel quite as at home in the sleepy village of Kirkdarroch as others, such as her husband, do.

Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd says: “It is very much another world for her that she has become part of, but as the story unfolds, you see that actually she is a bit of an outsider.”

What else has Cush Jumbo been in? Jumbo appeared in the third season of Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, subtitled Children of Earth, before later roles on Jo Brand’s Getting On and ITV detective series Vera.

She is currently working in America, where she starred in the final season of The Good Wife and is now a regular on follow-up series The Good Fight.

Maureen Beattie plays Carol Kendrick

Who is Carol Kendrick? Carol is Tom’s mother who spends a lot of time with their family. She means well, but appears critical of Kate’s parenting which is a source of tension.

What else has Maureen Beattie been in? Maureen Beattie’s best-known role is that of Sandra Nicholl on the hospital drama Casualty, a character she played for three years starting in 1991.

Since then, she’s made appearances on The Bill, Doctors, Vera, Midsomer Murders and Lewis, to name a few.

Laurie Brett plays DC Gemma Darlington

Who is DC Gemma Darlington? Gemma Darlington is one of two police detectives called in to investigate the deaths of Kate and her three children. She and her partner have more experience dealing with serious crimes than Steve does, as his beat is usually quiet and relatively uneventful.

What else has Laurie Brett been in? Soap fans know Laurie Brett as former Albert Square resident Jane Beale on EastEnders. Since leaving the show in 2017, Brett has joined the cast of Alibi’s original crime drama Traces.

Gordon Brown plays DCI Spencer Collins

Who is DCI Spencer Collins? Spencer Collins is Darlington’s partner, who works with her on the investigation into the Kendrick family deaths.

What else has Gordon Brown been in? No, not that Gordon Brown (although he would fit in with the mostly Scottish cast). This Gordon Brown is an actor who has had roles on Jason Momoa’s Frontier, Still Game and the Ryan Gosling thriller Only God Forgives.

Lewis Gribben plays Dylan

Who is Dylan? Dylan is a troubled local teen known to Steve for his run-ins with the law, often caught using alcohol or illegal drugs.

What else has Lewis Gribben been in? Gribben stars in Boyz in the Wood, a horror-comedy set to land on Amazon Prime Video sometime this year. He also had a small role in Danny Boyle’s T2 Trainspotting in 2017.

Seline Hizli plays Sasha

Who is Sasha? Sasha is an old friend of Kate’s who she met on a teacher training course many years ago. The two drifted apart after a big argument, but she returns to Kirkdarroch for her funeral.

What else has Seline Hizli been in? Hizli played the role of Margaret Ward on Grantchester during its second and third series, as well as appearing in the BBC’s World War II drama Land Girls.

Jamie Michie plays Simon Wells

Who is Simon Wells? Simon is headteacher at the primary school where Kate and Jess work. The sombre responsibility falls on him to explain the tragic events of the fire to the schoolchildren in one of the first episode’s most emotional scenes.

What else has Jamie Michie been in? Most recently, Michie has had roles in BBC Three’s comedy drama Back To Life, Channel 5 airport mockumentary Borderline and ITV murder mystery Shetland.

He also appeared on the third season of Game of Thrones as Steelshanks Walton, but his most iconic role has to be Philip on The IT Crowd’s hysterical “work outing” episode.

Lindy Whiteford plays Ruth McKenzie

Who is Ruth McKenzie? Ruth is Kate’s mother who is devastated by the loss of her daughter and three grandchildren in another gut-wrenching scene from the opening episode.

What else has Lindy Whiteford been in? This year, Whiteford played the role of Edie Rielly in the factual drama Official Secrets, about the Iraq war whistleblower Katharine Gun.

Prior to that, she has appeared on a number of British television shows including Doctors, Shetland and The Bill.

Ron Donachie plays Callum McKenzie

Who is Callum McKenzie? Callum is Kate’s father who is equally distraught by the tragic news of her passing.

What else has Ron Donachie been in? Game of Thrones fans will recognise Donachie as Ser Rodrik Cassel from the first season of the phenomenal fantasy drama.

When not residing in Westeros, Donachie can be found on Waterloo Road, roaming the corridors of Duneagle Castle in an episode of Downton Abbey, or acting opposite Chris Pine in the Netflix movie Outlaw King.

Deadwater Fell airs on Friday 10th January on Channel 4.