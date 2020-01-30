Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Nas Majeed – his journey in the villa so far

Love Island 2020 is back with new hopefuls trying to find the love of their lives in the South African villa.

One of the cast members is Nas Majeed – here’s everything you need to know about the builder from London.

Nas Majeed – Key Facts Age: 23 From: London Occupation: Sports science graduate and builder Coupled up with: Demi Instagram: @nas_jm

Nas’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Nas has been unlucky in love during his time in the villa.

He was initially coupled-up with Siannise Fudge, but after he tried to seduce her, his efforts came to nothing.

Nas then decided to recouple with Jess Gale, who had suggested to him she would like to get to know him.

He then got back with Siannise as part of a friendship couple.

It seems Nas’s prayers were finally answered in week three, when Demi Jones entered the villa and picked him to go on a date.

The pair immediately hit it off, and at the recoupling, Nas chose to couple up with her.

Could she be the one for Nas? Only time will tell…

What makes Nas the perfect islander?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

Nas has already come up with his own winning catchphrase that he hopes will be landing on a Primark T-shirt near you.

And a little bit like last year’s Anton, Nas has a very excitable mother who will be hoping to make her own way Inyo the villa.

What is Nas’s worst habit?

“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”

What is Nas’s chat up line?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”

What’s Nas’s ideal woman?

“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

