Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Luke Mabbott – his journey in the villa so far

He's got the face of a famous pop star, but will that land him a partner in the villa as he joins the Love Island cast?

Luke Mabbott, Love Island 2020

Winter Love Island is well underway, with a group of young singles converging on a luxury villa in South Africa in the hopes of finding a partner.

Two late additions are joining in on the action, both with the same first name just to make things a little more confusing: semi-pro footballer Luke Trotman and heating engineer Luke Mabbott.

Luke M has been mistaken for superstar singer Justin Bieber in the past and is looking for a new girlfriend after recently coming out of a four-year relationship.

Here’s all your essential info on Luke M.

Luke Mabbott – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: Heating engineer

In three words: “Happy, outgoing, caring”

Instagram: @lukemabbott

Twitter: @MabbottLuke

Coupled up with: Jess

Luke M’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Luke M entered the villa with Luke T as a late arrival and immediately caused a stir among the girls.

Immediately everyone spotted how much he looked like Justin Bieber and flocked around him.

The public voted for Jess Gale to go on a date with him and the pair seemed pleased with the results.

They are paired together and have both chosen each other in recent recouplings, but with Mike on the horizon, is there drama afoot?

What is Luke M looking for in a partner?

“Someone who is outgoing, funny and can hold a conversation,” he says. His celebrity crush is singer and actress Ariana Grande.

What is a turn off for Luke M?

“Someone who’s really quiet and you don’t get anything back in a conversation.”

Who is Luke M’s celebrity lookalike?

“I’ve been mistaken for Justin Bieber quite a few times. I’ve walked into clubs and been given VIP table service and free drinks because the Bouncer has thought I’m him,” Luke says.

It’s not difficult to see the resemblance, as shown by this picture he posted to his personal Instagram account.

What is Luke M’s ideal first date?

“Something active. I went on a date once at a Haunted House Scream Factory. That was a good date and then we had drinks afterwards.”

What is Luke M’s worst habit?

“I’m an early bird and sometimes I snore.”

What is Luke M’s definition of the “bro code”?

“If you’re mates with a lad, you don’t go with their lass. Or give her the eye. If I make a good bond in the Villa, the bro code will apply.”

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Love Island airs every night on ITV2 at 9pm

