What time is Best Home Cook on BBC One? What’s it about?

The queen of TV cooking, Mary Berry, is back on BBC One with a new series of Best Home Cook.

Advertisement

The series pits talented cooks against each other in themed challenges each week, but only one can take home the prestigious title.

Here’s what you need to know about Best Home Cook…

What is Best Home Cook about?

Judges Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin set increasingly difficult challenges for Britain’s most talented home cooks. In week five, Mary will challenge the contestants to create their ultimate curry night in just one hour and 45 minutes. They’ll have to make two dishes, a traditional bread and a fried snack before they take on Chis Bavin’s leftover of the week.

The cooks with the least successful dishes will then face Angela Hartnett’s eliminator.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there a review of Best Home Cook?

Yes, here’s what Radio Times’s David Butcher had to say about the series:

“This is a perfectly agreeable food show, but it’s curious the way Chris Bavin dominates the judging. Despite working alongside culinary goddess Mary Berry and Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett, Bavin never lets the fact he’s not a chef cramp his style.

We’re more interested in Mary and Angela’s comments on taste and technique but Bavin tends to make the most noise, and thinks using the word “flavour” again and again makes him a connoisseur. He’s not a bad judge by any means (“I’d brush my teeth with that if I could,” he says of a rich sauce) but you wish, now and then, he’d tone it down. Tonight’s dishes include veg curries, banger inventions and steamed lemon pud.”

Who are the judges on Best Home Cook?

Joining legend Mary Berry on the Best Home Cook judging panel are Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett.

Fresh produce expert Chris Bavin is known for presenting the likes of Eat Well For Less? and Food: Truth or Scare.

Michelin-star chef Angela Hartnett replaced 2018 judge Dan Doherty following his resignation amidst reports of sexual harassment.

Who presents Best Home Cook?

The competition is presented by Strictly’s very own Claudia Winkleman.

Advertisement

What time is Best Home Cook on BBC One?

The fifth episode of Best Home Cook is on BBC One on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 8pm.