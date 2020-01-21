A new Doctor Who character has been named after a fan who passed away

Upcoming Doctor Who episode Fugitive of the Judoon looks to be a riproaring, action-packed story full of rhino-faced aliens and mystery – but it’ll also be especially poignant.

Advertisement

You see, it’s been revealed that the episode will subtly pay tribute to late Doctor Who mega-fan, BBC online producer and sometime convention organiser Paul Condon (who passed away in 2019 after a short illness) by naming a key character after him.

In the episode, the Judoon leader (seen above) is credited as Pol-Kon-Don, a clear riff on Condon’s name in a touching hat-tip from series showrunner (and episode co-writer) Chris Chibnall, who had known Condon for over 30 years and paid tribute to him in an issue of Doctor Who Magazine last year after his death.

Get all the latest Doctor Who updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Doctor Who and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Many friends and former colleagues of Condon have already spoken about the episode’s tribute, noting that it’s the perfect way to respect his memory.

Oh my goodness, Pol Con Don. I am a weeping puddle. How utterly *amazing*. (For those who don't know, Paul Condon, one of the most wonderful people ever, and for me personally a 'without whom' person, died last year, and now has a Doctor Who monster named after him. Just wow.) — Jac Rayner (@GirlFromBlupo) January 21, 2020

I barely knew him save a handful of friendly tweet conversations but this has brought a tear to my eye. A simply lovely gesture. — Andydrewz ????️‍???? (@Andydrewz) January 21, 2020

And laughing his head off! — Jac Rayner (@GirlFromBlupo) January 21, 2020

This is amazing. What a fitting tribute to Paul Condon https://t.co/4GjaK3nk6Q — Ange of the North (@vodkaangel22) January 21, 2020

El capitán Judoon se llamará Pol-Con-Don en homenaje a uno de los mayores fans de #DoctorWho , Paul Condon, que falleció el año pasado. Era muy conocido y querido entre los whovians angloparlantes, organizó varias convenciones de Doctor Who y era el DJ de Gallifrey One. pic.twitter.com/pxJtmdfhRI — David Who? (@DavidTintin96) January 20, 2020

One fan wrote (translated): “The Judoon leader will be called Pol-Con-Don in homage to one of the biggest fans of #DoctorWho, Paul Condon, who passed away last year. He was well known and loved among English-speaking Whovians organised several Doctor Who conventions and was the DJ of [fan convention] Gallifrey One.”

Who knew a Judoon could cause such an outpouring of emotion? But then, that’s Doctor Who all over – finding unexpected light in the darkness.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm this Sunday