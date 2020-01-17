Accessibility Links

Damon Lindelof doesn’t want a second season of Watchmen

The graphic novel adaptation was a huge hit with viewers and critics during its opening run

Watchmen

It’s bad news for fans of Watchmen as it looks like the acclaimed HBO comic book series will not be returning for a second run – at least not with its current showrunner.

Speaking to USA Today, Showrunner Damon Lindelof has said that he has no intention of making a second season of the series, a sequel to the graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

And although he claimed that he would not have an issue with HBO going ahead with a second season without his involvement, HBO programming chief has said that it would be difficult continuing the show in Lindelof’s absence.

Casey Bloys said, “It’s really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do. If there’s an idea that excited him about another season, another instalment, maybe like a Fargo, True Detective [anthology-type] take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether.

“We’re very proud of Watchmen, but what I’m most interested in [is] what Damon wants to do.”

And he added, “It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way.”

Watchmen aired on HBO, and on Sky Atlantic in the UK, towards the end of 2019. The series finale broke HBO’s all time ratings record, with 1.6 million tuning in to watch as the show went out.

Watchmen is available to stream on NOW TV.

