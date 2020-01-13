Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: Orphan 55 review

Doctor Who promised that its latest outing would be one of the scariest episodes yet, but did Orphan 55 live up to the hype or was it… the Dregs? That’s the matter up for debate in the latest weekly Doctor Who review podcast from RadioTimes.com!

Huw Fullerton (Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor) and Morgan Jeffery (Associate Editor) discuss the new story from It Takes You Away writer Ed Hime in our latest episode.

Click above for insight and analysis on the complicated fate of future Earth, the unlikely fate of “Benni!” and unexpected references to Planet of the Apes and Spaceballs.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One next Sunday at 7.10pm, with a writer new to the series – Nina Metivier (The A List) – taking us on a trip into Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror.

It is 1903 and on the edge of Niagara Falls, something is wrong at Nikola Tesla’s generator plant, where someone – or something – is sabotaging the maverick inventor’s work.

Has Tesla (ER’s Goran Višnjić) really received a message from Mars? And where does his great rival Thomas Edison (Robert Glenister) fit into these events?