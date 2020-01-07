Crackerjack’s original presenter criticises revival airing on CBBC: “Why put it out in the wilderness?”

Stu Francis, who presented Crackerjack from 1980 until its cancellation in 1984, has criticised the decision to air the show’s 2020 revival on CBBC.

Francis argues that the children’s show should be broadcast on the same channel as the original series – BBC One.

“We never struggled with viewing figures on BBC One so if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” said Francis. “Why put it out in the wilderness?”

He added: “People still say to me, ‘Why isn’t there anything like Crackerjack! any more?’ Well, now there is, so what’s wrong with it being on BBC One? It’s a programme that can stand up for itself.”

The BBC announced in February that it would bring back Crackerjack after 35 years. The reboot will be presented by duo Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes on CBBC, with old features returning such as Double or Drop, where children from the studio audience answer questions to win prizes.

Crackerjack first aired on BBC One in 1955 and was hosted down the years by Eamonn Andrews, Leslie Crowther, Michael Aspel, Ed Stewart and Stu Francis. During Francis’s tenure, the Krankies and Basil Brush regularly featured on the show.

Crackerjack will air on CBBC on 17th January 2020