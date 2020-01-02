Accessibility Links

Did you spot the Doctor Who reference in Dracula episode one?

While it is a fun little nod, unfortunately the timelines don't quite add up...

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2019 - Programme Name: Dracula - TX: n/a - Episode: Dracula - episode 2 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Dracula (CLAES BANG) - (C) Hartswood Films - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s new Dracula adaptation kicked off with a (Claes) Bang last night – and some viewers reckon they might have got more than they bargained for.

Eagle-eyed fans of the Gatiss and Moffat era of Doctor Who spotted a reference to the writers’ time on the popular sci-fi show – when Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) receives a letter that contains the mention of an “adorable barmaid” at The Rose and Crown.

Now, back in the 2012 Christmas special of Doctor Who (titled The Snowmen), which also had a Victorian setting, Jenna Louise Coleman’s character Clara Oswald worked at a pub bearing the very same name.

Doctor Who – Clara (Jenna Coleman) in The Snowmen
BBC

This led to many fans taking to social media to express their delight at the reference.

One Twitter uses wrote, “The barmaid at The Rose and Crown you say? Could that be one Clara Oswald?” while another tweeted, “YOU’RE REALLY GIVING US THE CLARA CINEMATIC UNIVERSE.”

However, while we enjoyed this fun little reference – it should be pointed out that the line is probably not hinting at a potential looming crossover…

While Clara did work in the Rose and Crown in The Snowmen, that episode took place in 1892 – a good five years before the events of Dracula, therefore that particular version of Clara would already have died by the time at which Dracula is set.

So, alas, viewers shouldn’t expect to see Clara pop up in one of the remaining two episodes of the show. Still, it was definitely a fun nod…

Episode two of Dracula airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One

