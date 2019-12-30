Accessibility Links

Peter Kay makes rare Twitter appearance to distance himself from Channel 5 documentary

In a statement, it was claimed that Peter Kay: In His Own Words had a 'misleading' title and that Kay himself had had no involvement in the programme

Peter Kay

British comedy legend Peter Kay has spoken out following the broadcast of a Channel 5 documentary about his life and work – claiming the programme had a misleading title. 

A statement posted on Kay’s Twitter – which has been quiet in recent times – claimed that the comedian had had no involvement in the making of the show, which was titled Peter Kay: In His Own Words.

The hour-long show was made up of archive footage of Kay’s routines and performances in addition to historical interviews with the comedian.  

Kay’s statement reads, “Very flattering for Channel 5 to commission the programme going out tonight but just to let people know that ‘Peter Kay: In His Own Words’ has an incredibly misleading title, as it doesn’t feature any new interviews with Peter and all the footage is completely historic.

“The title also gives the impression that Peter has been involved in the making of this documentary, which he hasn’t. At all.” 

When contacted by RadioTimes.com, Channel 5 declined to comment on the matter. 

Kay has largely been out of the spotlight since cancelling a tour for personal reasons back in 2017, and has rarely been seen in public in that time. 

His career has seen him labelled a comedy genius by fans and critics, with several wildly successful stand up tours alongside TV appearances on a variety of shows including Phoenix Nights and Peter Kay’s Car Share.

