When is The Great Christmas Bake Off on TV and who is taking part?

Baking fans rejoice, this Christmas period Channel 4 are treating you to not one, but two special helpings of The Great British Bake Off. While the Derry Girls will be bringing their own unique brand of Irish charm to the Bake Off tent on New Year’s Day, the Christmas special will see some familiar faces returning.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about The Great Christmas Bake Off.

When is the Great Christmas Bake Off on TV?

The Great Christmas Bake Off airs on Christmas Day at 7:10pm on Channel 4.

Who is hosting the Great Christmas Bake Off?

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be presenting as usual, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as the watchful judges.

Tom Hetherington and Chuen-Yan ‘Yan’ will be returning from the 2017 series, whereas Briony Williams and Terry Hartill represent the 2018 series.

Tom Hetherington was 29 years old when he first competed on Bake Off, and the architect was the fourth baker to leave that year.

Chuen-Yan, known as Yan, was a molecular biologist who learnt baking after coming from a household that would steam instead. She was the lucky recipient of a ‘Hollywood handshake’ for her pudding but left the series in the seventh round.

Full-time parent Briony was inspired by her nan, and was just pipped to the post after being kicked out in the penultimate round.

Tery Hartill stunned Bake Off viewers with a tribute to his late wife, and left during the Spice round after a botched biscuit chandelier.

Advertisement

Is there a musical guest on The Great Christmas Bake Off?

Yes – in what seems to be a Christmas tradition now, the baking will be capped off by a musical performance. This year the musical guest is Status Quo, who will be performing their hit Rockin’ All Over the World.