Here’s all you need to know about the second helping of The Great Festive Bake Off…

When is The Great Festive Bake Off on TV?

The second batch of bakers and how they fare in the tent of dreams will be unveiled on New Year’s Day on Channel 4 at 7.40pm.

Who stars in The Great Festive Bake Off?

This time, the main cast of Derry Girls will be hoping to impress.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin Quinn), Nicola Coughlan (Clare Devlin), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle Mallon), Dylan Llewellyn (James Maguire) and Siobhan McSweeney (Sister Michael) will be facing off against Paul and Prue.

The London Community Gospel Choir will also be making an appearance to help us sing our way into the New Year.

Coughlan announced the news on her Twitter page.

Hopefully, they won’t turn the tent to ashes…

What is the theme of The Great Festive Bake Off?

Unsurprisingly, the theme of The Great Festive Bake Off is New Year-inspired bakes, as our five compete for the coveted title of Star Baker.

Who is hosting The Great Festive Bake Off?

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be reprising their roles as presenters/jesters/comforters for this New Year’s edition.

The Great Festive Bake Off airs on New Year’s Day on Channel 4