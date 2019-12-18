Where was ITV thriller Sticks and Stones filmed?

The scenery may not be the first thing you notice when you watch Sticks and Stones, ITV’s unsettling take on the issue of workplace bullying. But the immersive setting has nevertheless left some people wondering where exactly the three-part series is set – and where it was filmed.

Sticks and Stones sees businessman Thomas Benson (Ken Nwosu) pushed to the brink of insanity by his colleagues after a work presentation goes hideously wrong. Described in the RadioTimes.com review as “anxiety-inducing”, the series is set in Reading, in Berkshire, although it’s actually filmed elsewhere.

The office block that serves as the primary setting for much of the action in Sticks and Stones is actually in Hook, a small town in the county of Hampshire.

Rather than relying on a studio set, the production crew scouted an abandoned office block and restored part of it to working order, decorating it to mimic the look and feel of a real office.

The town is reasonably close to Reading, and so the scenery visible out the office windows chimes perfectly with the story’s setting.

Hampshire was also the location for the set of Thomas Benson’s family home. The domestic setting was filmed in Aldershot, in a real residential house.

There are also segments of the programme that were filmed in Surrey – including in the little-known village of Ripley. In 2018, news reports revealed that the usually peaceful village had played host to a tense car chase scene, now confirmed to be part of the ITV thriller.