Strictly Come Dancing final 2019 songs and dances confirmed – full list

With this series of Strictly now drawing to a close, we only have three couples left in with a chance of being crowned our champion.

It’s been a truly unpredictable series, and even now we can’t call who will be lifting that Glitterball trophy – but with all our couples performing three dances, plus Taylor Swift herself performing, it looks set to be an unmissable final.

Here’s what we can expect to see…

Emma and Anton

Judges’ Pick: Charleston (Thoroughly Modern Millie from Musicals Week, week 11)

Showdance: Let Yourself Go (Irving Berlin)

Favourite Dance – Viennese Waltz (Send In The Clowns from week 4)

Karim and Amy

Judges’ Pick: Quickstep (Mr. Pinstripe Suit from week 7)

Showdance: A Million Dreams (Pink)

Favourite Dance: Jive (You Can’t Stop The Beat from Musicals Week, week 11)

Kelvin and Oti

Judges’ Pick: Rumba (Ain’t No Sunshine from week 4)

Showdance: Shout (The Isley Brothers)

Favourite Dance: Samba (La Vida Es Un Carnaval from week 1)

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday at 7:05pm on BBC One