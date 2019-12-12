Simon Cowell signs new five-year deal with ITV

The X Factor is set to return to ITV next year, following the news that the broadcaster has just signed a five-year deal with Simon Cowell’s company, Syco Entertainment, and Thames – the entertainment production label of Fremantle.

Advertisement

The exclusive contract means that Cowell and his hugely popular entertainment shows will remain solely on ITV until at least 2024, ensuring the future of shows like Britain’s Got Talent for the foreseeable future.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television, said that the broadcaster was “delighted to have secured Simon for another five years with ITV,” adding that Cowell’s “track record speaks for itself”.