Simon Cowell signs new five-year deal with ITV
The X Factor will be returning to ITV next year after the broadcaster signed an exclusive deal with the entertainment mogul
The X Factor is set to return to ITV next year, following the news that the broadcaster has just signed a five-year deal with Simon Cowell’s company, Syco Entertainment, and Thames – the entertainment production label of Fremantle.
The exclusive contract means that Cowell and his hugely popular entertainment shows will remain solely on ITV until at least 2024, ensuring the future of shows like Britain’s Got Talent for the foreseeable future.
Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television, said that the broadcaster was “delighted to have secured Simon for another five years with ITV,” adding that Cowell’s “track record speaks for itself”.